Fire-FC Dallas, Sums

Chicago 0 1—1 Dallas 1 2—3

First half_1, Dallas, Gruezo, 2 (Cannon), 27th minute.

Second half_2, Dallas, Acosta, 1 (Ulloa), 74th. 3, Dallas, Ziegler, 3 (penalty kick), 81st. 4, Chicago, Bronico, 1, 86th.

Goalies_Chicago, Richard Sanchez; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez.

Yellow Cards_Conner, Chicago, 39th; Cannon, Dallas, 63rd.

Red Cards_Conner, Chicago, 70th.

Referee_Marcos Deoliveira. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Danny Thornberry. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_23,667 (20,000)

Lineups

Chicago_Richard Sanchez; Jonathan Campbell, Johan Kappelhof, Brandon Vincent; Mo Adams, Elliot Collier, Drew Conner, Daniel Johnson (Aleksandar Katai, 58th), Tony Tchani; Jon Bakero (Brandt Bronico, 46th), Alan Gordon (Diego Campos, 76th).

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios (Jesus Ferreira, 87th), Carlos Gruezo (Kellyn Acosta, 69th), Ryan Hollingshead, Roland Lamah (Paxton Pomykal, 82nd), Harold Mosquera, Victor Ulloa; Maximiliano Urruti.

