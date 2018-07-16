Listen Live Sports

Flames sign forward Elias Lindholm to 6-year contract

July 16, 2018 4:19 pm
 
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames have signed forward Elias Lindholm to a six-year contract at an average salary of $4.85 million.

The 23-year-old Swede was acquired by Calgary along with defenseman Noah Hanafin in a June 23 trade that sent defensemen Dougie Hamilton and Adam Fox and forward Michael Ferland to Carolina.

Lindholm had 16 goals and 28 assists in 81 games last season. He had 64 goals and 124 assists in 374 games over five seasons with Carolina.

He was drafted fifth overall by Carolina in 2013.

