Florida adds former WVU D-lineman Shuler as grad transfer

July 27, 2018 3:45 pm
 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has added former West Virginia defensive lineman Adam Shuler to its roster as a graduate transfer.

Shuler — a Longwood, Florida, native — earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies last spring.

Shuler will be allowed to play immediately and has two years of eligibility remaining. He had 37 tackles, including eight for losses, and three sacks in 12 games with the Mountaineers last season.

Shuler is expected to add depth and versatility to Florida’s defensive line, which features veterans CeCe Jefferson and Jabari Zuniga. The Gators also are counting on Elijah Conliffe, Antonneous Clayton and Zachary Carter up front.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Shuler announced on Twitter in June that he planned to transfer to Florida.

