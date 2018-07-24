Listen Live Sports

Florida suspends Justin Watkins after 2nd arrest in 10 weeks

July 24, 2018 10:37 pm
 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida freshman Justin Watkins has been suspended indefinitely following his second arrest in 10 weeks.

Watkins, one of the team’s top signees, is being held in the Alachua County Jail and facing four charges that include false imprisonment/kidnapping and domestic battery by strangulation. Both are third-degree felonies, according to the Alachua County inmate log.

First-year Florida coach Dan Mullen says “Justin Watkins has been suspended immediately from all activities.”

Watkins also was arrested May 9 in nearby Ocala after he allegedly kicked a woman’s car and broke her cellphone during an argument. Police say he then followed her to Vanguard High School in Ocala, where she was a student. Watkins, a four-star prospect from Clermont, was arrested on a misdemeanor complaint of trespassing on school grounds.

He faces much stiffer charges this time. In addition to the felony charges, he also faces two misdemeanor battery charges.

No bond has been set in Watkins’ latest case.

More AP college football: https://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

