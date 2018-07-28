Ford C. Frick Award Recipients

2018_Bob Costas
2017_Bill King
2016_Graham McNamee
2015_Dick Enberg
2014_Eric Nadel
2013_Tom Cheek
2012_Tim McCarver
2011_Dave Van Horne
2010_Jon Miller
2009_Tony Kubek
2008_Dave Niehaus
2007_Denny Matthews
2006_Gene Elston
2005_Jerry Coleman
2004_Lon Simmons
2003_Bob Uecker
2002_Harry Kalas
2001_Felo Ramirez
2000_Marty Brennaman
1999_Arch McDonald
1998_Jaime Jarrin
1997_Jimmy Dudley
1996_Herb Carneal
1995_Bob Wolff
1994_Bob Murphy
1993_Chuck Thompson
1992_Milo Hamilton
1991_Joe Garagiola
1990_By Saam
1989_Harry Caray
1988_Lindsey Nelson
1987_Jack Buck
1986_Bob Prince
1985_Buck Canel
1984_Curt Gowdy
1983_Jack Brickhouse
1982_Vin Scully
1981_Ernie Harwell
1980_Russ Hodges
1979_Bob Elson
1978_Mel Allen and Red Barber
