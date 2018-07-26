Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former Carroll coach Bob Petrino Sr. dies in Montana

July 26, 2018 6:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Longtime Carroll College football coach Bob Petrino Sr., the father of Louisville football coach Bobby Petrino and Idaho coach Paul Petrino, has died at his home in Montana. He was 81.

The Carroll athletic department said Petrino died Thursday in Helena. A cause of death was not immediately released.

Petrino was the head coach at Carroll from 1971 until 1998, a 28-year run that saw the Saints post a 163-90-2 record. Carroll had 20 winning seasons, won 15 Frontier Conference championships and qualified for the NAIA playoffs six times. Bobby and Paul both played quarterback at Carroll, running their father’s option offense.

Petrino is a member of the NAIA and Carroll College halls of fame.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

He is also survived by his wife Patsy and daughters Jolene Dow, Kellie Samson and Rosie Ellendsen.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington