Former Florida State linebacker faces tax fraud charges

July 19, 2018 5:10 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida attorney who started at linebacker for Florida State’s 1993 national championship team is facing federal tax fraud charges.

Court records show that a federal grand jury in Tallahassee indicted 46-year-old Ken Alexander this week on nine counts of preparing false tax returns, filing a false tax-related document, theft of government funds and aggravated identity theft.

Alexander is the owner of Wizard Business Center, a Tallahassee tax preparation business. The indictment says Alexander prepared and filed false tax returns for various individuals between 2012 and 2016.

When contacted by The Associated Press, Alexander’s attorney declined to comment about the case. Alexander told the Tallahassee Democrat that, “It’s a huge misunderstanding.”

Alexander’s trial is scheduled for Sept. 10.

