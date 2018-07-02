Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Formula One Points Leaders

July 2, 2018 10:55 am
 
Through July 1

1. Sebastian Vettel, 146

2. Lewis Hamilton, 145

3. Kimi Raikkonen, 101

4. Daniel Ricciardo, 96

5. Max Verstappen, 93

6. Valtteri Bottas, 92

7. Kevin Magnussen, 37

8. Fernando Alonso, 36

9. Nico Hulkenberg, 34

10. Carlos Sainz, 28

11. Sergio Perez, 23

12. Esteban Ocon, 19

13. Pierre Gasly, 18

14. Charles Leclerc, 13

15. Romain Grosjean, 12

16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8

17. Lance Stroll, 4

18. Marcus Ericsson, 3

19. Brendon Hartley, 1

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

