Formula One Points Leaders

Through July 1

1. Sebastian Vettel, 146

2. Lewis Hamilton, 145

3. Kimi Raikkonen, 101

4. Daniel Ricciardo, 96

5. Max Verstappen, 93

6. Valtteri Bottas, 92

7. Kevin Magnussen, 37

8. Fernando Alonso, 36

9. Nico Hulkenberg, 34

10. Carlos Sainz, 28

11. Sergio Perez, 23

12. Esteban Ocon, 19

13. Pierre Gasly, 18

14. Charles Leclerc, 13

15. Romain Grosjean, 12

16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8

17. Lance Stroll, 4

18. Marcus Ericsson, 3

19. Brendon Hartley, 1

