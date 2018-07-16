Formula One Points Leaders

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
1. Sebastian Vettel, 171
2. Lewis Hamilton, 163
3. Kimi Raikkonen, 116
4. Daniel Ricciardo, 106
5. Valtteri Bottas, 104
6. Max Verstappen, 93
7. Nico Hulkenberg, 42
8. Fernando Alonso, 40
9. Kevin Magnussen, 39
10. Carlos Sainz, 28
11. Esteban Ocon, 25
12. Sergio Perez, 23
13. Pierre Gasly, 19
14. Charles Leclerc, 13
15. Romain Grosjean, 12
16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8
17. Lance Stroll, 4
18. Marcus Ericsson, 3
19. Brendon Hartley, 1
