Formula One says no Miami race before 2020

July 23, 2018 12:19 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Formula One says any plan for a new race in Miami won’t happen until at least 2020.

Formula One and Miami officials hoped to stage the race in 2019 but F1 officials announced Monday that negotiations have taken too long to get the race on next year’s calendar.

Sean Bratches, F1’s managing director for commercial operations, says negotiations have been complicated as the racing series tries to lay out the best possible street course.

Bratches said F1 remains committed to trying to bring a race to Miami.

Formula One has said it wants to grow series in the U.S. F1 has three races in North America in Austin, Texas, Montreal and Mexico City.

