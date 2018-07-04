Formula One Schedule and standings

March 25 — Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne (Sebastian Vettel)

April 8 — Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir (Sebastian Vettel)

April 15 — Chinese Grand Prix, Beijing (Daniel Ricciardo)

April 29 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku (Lewis Hamilton)

May 13 — Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona (Lewis Hamilton)

May 27 — Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo (Daniel Ricciardo)

June 10 — Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal (Sebastian Vettel)

June 24 — French Grand Prix, Le Castellet (Lewis Hamilton)

July 1 — Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg (Max Verstappen)

July 8 — British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England

July 22 — German Grand Prix, Hockenheim

July 29 — Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

Aug. 26 — Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

Sept. 2 — Italian Grand Prix, Monza

Sept. 16 — Singapore Grand Prix

Sept. 30 — Russian Grand Prix, Sochi

Oct. 7 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

Oct. 21 — United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas

Oct. 28 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

Nov. 11 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo

Nov. 25 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, UAE

Points Leaders Through July 1

1. Sebastian Vettel, 146

2. Lewis Hamilton, 145

3. Kimi Raikkonen, 101

4. Daniel Ricciardo, 96

5. Max Verstappen, 93

6. Valtteri Bottas, 92

7. Kevin Magnussen, 37

8. Fernando Alonso, 36

9. Nico Hulkenberg, 34

10. Carlos Sainz, 28

11. Sergio Perez, 23

12. Esteban Ocon, 19

13. Pierre Gasly, 18

14. Charles Leclerc, 13

15. Romain Grosjean, 12

16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8

17. Lance Stroll, 4

18. Marcus Ericsson, 3

19. Brendon Hartley, 1

