Forward James Neal signs five-year deal with Calgary Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames have added a much-needed scorer to their lineup, signing forward James Neal on Monday.

The deal is worth $28.75 million over five years with an annual average salary of $5.75 million.

Neal is coming off a run to the Stanley Cup Final with the Vegas Golden Knights, putting up 25 goals and 44 points in 71 regular-season games before adding six goals and 11 points in 20 postseason games.

The 30-year-old winger has reached the 20-goal mark in each of his 10 NHL seasons and produced a career-high 40 goals in 2011-12. He has 263 goals and 495 points in 703 games.

