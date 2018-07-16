Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Foundation says Maryland football player died of heatstroke

July 16, 2018 6:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The foundation honoring a University of Maryland football player says his death was caused by heatstroke during an organized team workout at the end of May.

News outlets report the website’s description of the Jordan McNair Foundation attributes the 19-year-old offensive lineman’s death to heatstroke during the offseason practice. The University of Maryland had not disclosed the cause of death, citing family privacy.

The university has hired a sports medicine consulting firm to review whether the team followed proper protocol in the treatment and care of McNair, who died two weeks after he was hospitalized. The university says the review is ongoing.

McNair’s parents, Tonya Wilson and Martin McNair, have established the foundation, which is sponsoring a training facility, scholarship fund and heat-related illness education.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington