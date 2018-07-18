Listen Live Sports

Fowles’ 30 points, 16 rebounds guide Lynx by Fever 89-65

July 18, 2018 3:23 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 89-65 on Wednesday.

Fowles, the reigning MVP, was 13 of 15 from the field as Minnesota shot 52.4 percent, including 9 of 19 from 3-point range. She moved into fourth with 558 career blocks, passing Tangela Smith on the WNBA list. Margo Dydek (1998-2008) holds the record with 877.

Seimone Augustus made all three of her 3-point attempts and finished with 13 points for Minnesota (13-10), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Maya Moore and Cecilia Zandalasini each scored 10.

Fowles made all seven of her first-half field goals and scored 18 points to help the Lynx build a 51-36 lead.

Candice Dupree scored 20 points for Indiana (2-21) and Cappie Pondexter added 10.

