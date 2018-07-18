Listen Live Sports

Fowles scores 30 with 16 rebounds, Lynx beat Fever

July 18, 2018 5:18 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 89-65 on Wednesday.

Fowles, the reigning MVP, was 13 of 15 from the field as Minnesota shot 52.4 percent, including 9 of 19 from 3-point range. She moved into fourth with 558 career blocks, passing Tangela Smith on the WNBA list.

Seimone Augustus made all three of her 3-point attempts and finished with 13 points for Minnesota (13-10), which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Candice Dupree scored 20 points for Indiana (2-21) and Cappie Pondexter added 10.

STORM 101, SKY 83

CHICAGO (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Jewell Loyd had 20 points, 10 boards and eight assists, and Seattle beat Chicago.

Seattle topped the 100-point mark for the fourth time this season, setting a franchise single-season record.

Alysha Clark chipped in with 14 points for Seattle (17-6), which has won nine of its past 11 games. Stewart was 10 of 16 from the field with four 3-pointers and Clark added three 3-pointers.

Allie Quigley led Chicago (7-16) with 18 points and four 3-pointers.

