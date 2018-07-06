Friday’s Sports Transactions

MLB — Granted New York Mets RHP Jenrry Mejia a conditional reinstatement the 2019 season. Suspended Chicago Cubs minor league RHP Oscar De La Cruz (Tennessee-SL) 80 games after testing positive for furosemide, a diuretic and masking agent, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Dylan Bundy from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP David Hess to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated INF Luis Sardiñas from the 60-day DL and assigned him outright to Norfolk.
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHPs Chase Shugart and Chris Machamer and LHP Gregorio Reyes.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated RHP Carlos Carrasco from the 10-day DL. Designated RHP George Kontos for assignment. Acquired RHP James Hoyt from Houston for RHP Tommy Dejuneas and assigned Hoyt to Columbus (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF-OF Taylor Motter from the 7-day DL and optioned him to Rochester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with C JJ Schwarz and RHP Joe Demers on minor league contracts.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed general manager Jerry Dipoto to a multiyear contract extension.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed SSs Michael Arias, Orelvis Martinez and Emmanuel Sanchez; LHPs Wilgenis Alvarado, Soenni Martinez and Yaifer Perdomo; INFs Willfrann Astudillo and Adrian Montero; OFs Amell Brazoban, Yeison Jimenez, Abner King, Daniel Oliva, Juan Pizarro and Gary David; UTLs Leonel Callez and Francisco Fajardo; RHPs Juanfer Castro, Jose Garcia, Jorman Gonzalez, Pedro Guzman, Yunior Lara, Juan Martinez, Bejardi Meza and Julian Valdez; Cs Javier D’Orazio and Junior Ramos; and 2B Gustavo Gutierrez to minor league contracts.
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Carl Edwards Jr. from of the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa (PCL). Activated LHP Rob Zastryzny from the 10-day DL and optioned him to Iowa.
MIAMI MARLINS — Signed LHP Andrew Miller to a minor league contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Brent Suter on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Aaron Wilkerson from Colorado Springs (PCL). Agreed to terms with SS Brice Turang on a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled OF Jordan Luplow from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Clay Holmes to Bradenton (FSL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Announced the resignation of vice-president of communications Ron Watermon.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released C Cam Adams.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Donny Murray.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Zach Kirby.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed C James Morisano.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released SS Tommy Anderson.
TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Released OF Arby Fields.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Rajon Rondo.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Mario Hezonja.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Guard Isaiah Briscoe.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed OL Donald Stephenson on the reserve/retired list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed F Anthony Duclair to a one-year contract.
DALLAS STARS — Signed C Jason Dickinson to a one-year contract.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with D Alexander Petrovic on a one-year contract.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Tyler Ennis to a one-year contract.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Connor Doherty to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed D Marquinhos Pedroso with targeted allocation money.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced the resignation of coach Jesse Marsch. Promoted Chris Armas to coach.
|National Women’s Soccer League
|COLLEGE
ALVERNIA — Named Megan Corrigan women’s lacrosse coach.
EMORY — Named Katie Futcher women’s golf coach.
RUTGERS — Named Anastasia Halbig and Michael Rosso assistant gymnastics coaches.
