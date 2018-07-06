Friday’s Sports Transactions

Major League Baseball

MLB — Granted New York Mets RHP Jenrry Mejia a conditional reinstatement the 2019 season. Suspended Chicago Cubs minor league RHP Oscar De La Cruz (Tennessee-SL) 80 games after testing positive for furosemide, a diuretic and masking agent, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Dylan Bundy from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP David Hess to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated INF Luis Sardiñas from the 60-day DL and assigned him outright to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHPs Chase Shugart and Chris Machamer and LHP Gregorio Reyes.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated RHP Carlos Carrasco from the 10-day DL. Designated RHP George Kontos for assignment. Acquired RHP James Hoyt from Houston for RHP Tommy Dejuneas and assigned Hoyt to Columbus (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF-OF Taylor Motter from the 7-day DL and optioned him to Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with C JJ Schwarz and RHP Joe Demers on minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed general manager Jerry Dipoto to a multiyear contract extension.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed SSs Michael Arias, Orelvis Martinez and Emmanuel Sanchez; LHPs Wilgenis Alvarado, Soenni Martinez and Yaifer Perdomo; INFs Willfrann Astudillo and Adrian Montero; OFs Amell Brazoban, Yeison Jimenez, Abner King, Daniel Oliva, Juan Pizarro and Gary David; UTLs Leonel Callez and Francisco Fajardo; RHPs Juanfer Castro, Jose Garcia, Jorman Gonzalez, Pedro Guzman, Yunior Lara, Juan Martinez, Bejardi Meza and Julian Valdez; Cs Javier D’Orazio and Junior Ramos; and 2B Gustavo Gutierrez to minor league contracts.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Carl Edwards Jr. from of the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa (PCL). Activated LHP Rob Zastryzny from the 10-day DL and optioned him to Iowa.

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed LHP Andrew Miller to a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Brent Suter on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Aaron Wilkerson from Colorado Springs (PCL). Agreed to terms with SS Brice Turang on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled OF Jordan Luplow from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Clay Holmes to Bradenton (FSL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Announced the resignation of vice-president of communications Ron Watermon.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released C Cam Adams.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Donny Murray.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Zach Kirby.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed C James Morisano.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released SS Tommy Anderson.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Released OF Arby Fields.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Rajon Rondo.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Mario Hezonja.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Guard Isaiah Briscoe.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed OL Donald Stephenson on the reserve/retired list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed F Anthony Duclair to a one-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed C Jason Dickinson to a one-year contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with D Alexander Petrovic on a one-year contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Tyler Ennis to a one-year contract.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Connor Doherty to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed D Marquinhos Pedroso with targeted allocation money.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced the resignation of coach Jesse Marsch. Promoted Chris Armas to coach.

National Women’s Soccer League COLLEGE

ALVERNIA — Named Megan Corrigan women’s lacrosse coach.

EMORY — Named Katie Futcher women’s golf coach.

RUTGERS — Named Anastasia Halbig and Michael Rosso assistant gymnastics coaches.

