...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

July 13, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Andrew Benintendi on the bereavement list. Recalled 1B/OF Sam Travis from Pawtucket (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent LHP Ryan Carpenter to the GCL Tigers West for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Brady Rodgers to Fresno (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Luke Farrell to Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Tanner Rainey to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Austin Brice from Louisville.

NEW YORK METS — Assigned RHP Chris Beck outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHPs John Brebbia and Luke Weaver to Memphis (PCL). Reinstated RHP Luke Gregerson and LHP Tyler Lyons from the 10-day DL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Joey Lucchesi to El Paso (PCL). Recalled C Raffy Lopez form El Paso.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released OF Christoph Bono.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of LHP Joe Filomeno to the Seattle Mariners.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Dillon Sunnafrank.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released INF Graylin Derke.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released OF Dave Sappelt.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Jonathan Malo.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Danny Mateo.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — RB DeMarco Murray announced his retirement.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed CB Adonis Alexander.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Chase De Leo to a one-year, two-way contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Paul LaDue to a two-year contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Agreed to terms with G Marc-Andre Fleury on a three-year contract extension.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Liam O’Brien to a one-year, two-way contract.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Tommy Panico to a one-year contract.

TENNIS

TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Suspended Robert Farah three months and fined him $5,000 for facilitating betting by promoting a gambling website on social media. The period of ineligibility is suspended if no further breaches occur within three months.

COLLEGE

ST. ANDREWS — Named Evan Smith men’s and women’s golf coach.

