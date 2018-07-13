Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Andrew Benintendi on the bereavement list. Recalled 1B/OF Sam Travis from Pawtucket (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent LHP Ryan Carpenter to the GCL Tigers West for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Brady Rodgers to Fresno (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Signed 3B Christopher Cruz; LHP Gerald Garcia; C Marcos Betancourt; OFs Brayan Buelvas and Ramon Martinez; SSs Ronny Santana, Jose Escorche and Nelson Beltran; and RHPs Richard Guasch, Robin Vasquez, Roberto Garza, Adriel Gonzalez, Luis Carrasco, Jose Gonzalez, Luis Martinez and Roger Rodriguez to minor league contracts.

Advertisement

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Luke Farrell to Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Tanner Rainey to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Austin Brice from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Antonio Senzatela on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday. Recalled RHP Jeff Hoffman from Albuquerque (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Adrian Houser to Colorado Springs (PCL). Recalled RHP Brandon Woodruff from Colorado Springs.

NEW YORK METS — Assigned RHP Chris Beck outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHPs John Brebbia and Luke Weaver to Memphis (PCL). Reinstated RHP Luke Gregerson and LHP Tyler Lyons from the 10-day DL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Joey Lucchesi to El Paso (PCL). Recalled C Raffy Lopez form El Paso.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released OF Christoph Bono.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of LHP Joe Filomeno to the Seattle Mariners.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Dillon Sunnafrank.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released INF Graylin Derke.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released OF Dave Sappelt.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Jonathan Malo.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Danny Mateo.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Sold the contracts of RHP Patrick McGuff and OF Logan Taylor to the Cincinnati Reds. Signed 1B/3B Jacob Richardson and OF Daniel Spingola.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Traded LHP Braulio Torres-Perez to Windy City. Signed INF Graylin Derke and OF Harrison White.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Oriel Caicedo and RHP Logan Lombana.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed INFs Michael Baca and Gerald Bautista, OF James Davidson and LHP Miles Moeller.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed LHP Chris Chigas.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP James Carter and OF D.J. Oliver.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed RHP Luke DeVenney.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Colton Follett and C Daniel Herrera.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Traded G Jeremy Lin, a 2025 second-round draft pick and the right to swap 2023 second-round picks to Atlanta for the draft rights to G Isaia Cordinier and a protected 2020 second-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — RB DeMarco Murray announced his retirement.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived/injured G Jeff Allen.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed CB Adonis Alexander.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Chase De Leo to a one-year, two-way contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed C Devin Shore to a two-year contract and LW Adam Mascherin to a three-year, entry-level contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Paul LaDue to a two-year contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Agreed to terms with G Marc-Andre Fleury on a three-year contract extension.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Liam O’Brien to a one-year, two-way contract.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Named Jeff Pyle coach and general manager of hockey operations.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Tommy Panico to a one-year contract.

TENNIS

TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Suspended Robert Farah three months and fined him $5,000 for facilitating betting by promoting a gambling website on social media. The period of ineligibility is suspended if no further breaches occur within three months.

COLLEGE

EMMANEL (GA.) — Announced it has been accepted as a full NCAA Division II member.

ST. ANDREWS — Named Evan Smith men’s and women’s golf coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.