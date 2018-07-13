Friday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Andrew Benintendi on the bereavement list. Recalled 1B/OF Sam Travis from Pawtucket (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent LHP Ryan Carpenter to the GCL Tigers West for a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Brady Rodgers to Fresno (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Signed 3B Christopher Cruz; LHP Gerald Garcia; C Marcos Betancourt; OFs Brayan Buelvas and Ramon Martinez; SSs Ronny Santana, Jose Escorche and Nelson Beltran; and RHPs Richard Guasch, Robin Vasquez, Roberto Garza, Adriel Gonzalez, Luis Carrasco, Jose Gonzalez, Luis Martinez and Roger Rodriguez to minor league contracts.
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Luke Farrell to Iowa (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Tanner Rainey to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Austin Brice from Louisville.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Antonio Senzatela on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday. Recalled RHP Jeff Hoffman from Albuquerque (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Adrian Houser to Colorado Springs (PCL). Recalled RHP Brandon Woodruff from Colorado Springs.
NEW YORK METS — Assigned RHP Chris Beck outright to Las Vegas (PCL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHPs John Brebbia and Luke Weaver to Memphis (PCL). Reinstated RHP Luke Gregerson and LHP Tyler Lyons from the 10-day DL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Joey Lucchesi to El Paso (PCL). Recalled C Raffy Lopez form El Paso.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released OF Christoph Bono.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of LHP Joe Filomeno to the Seattle Mariners.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Dillon Sunnafrank.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released INF Graylin Derke.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released OF Dave Sappelt.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Jonathan Malo.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Danny Mateo.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Sold the contracts of RHP Patrick McGuff and OF Logan Taylor to the Cincinnati Reds. Signed 1B/3B Jacob Richardson and OF Daniel Spingola.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Traded LHP Braulio Torres-Perez to Windy City. Signed INF Graylin Derke and OF Harrison White.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Oriel Caicedo and RHP Logan Lombana.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed INFs Michael Baca and Gerald Bautista, OF James Davidson and LHP Miles Moeller.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed LHP Chris Chigas.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP James Carter and OF D.J. Oliver.
TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed RHP Luke DeVenney.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Colton Follett and C Daniel Herrera.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Traded G Jeremy Lin, a 2025 second-round draft pick and the right to swap 2023 second-round picks to Atlanta for the draft rights to G Isaia Cordinier and a protected 2020 second-round draft pick.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — RB DeMarco Murray announced his retirement.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived/injured G Jeff Allen.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed CB Adonis Alexander.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Chase De Leo to a one-year, two-way contract.
DALLAS STARS — Signed C Devin Shore to a two-year contract and LW Adam Mascherin to a three-year, entry-level contract.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Paul LaDue to a two-year contract.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Agreed to terms with G Marc-Andre Fleury on a three-year contract extension.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Liam O’Brien to a one-year, two-way contract.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Named Jeff Pyle coach and general manager of hockey operations.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Tommy Panico to a one-year contract.
TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Suspended Robert Farah three months and fined him $5,000 for facilitating betting by promoting a gambling website on social media. The period of ineligibility is suspended if no further breaches occur within three months.
EMMANEL (GA.) — Announced it has been accepted as a full NCAA Division II member.
ST. ANDREWS — Named Evan Smith men’s and women’s golf coach.
