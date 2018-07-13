Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Andrew Benintendi on the bereavement list. Recalled 1B/OF Sam Travis from Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent OF Nicky Delmonico to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent LHP Ryan Carpenter to the GCL Tigers West for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Brady Rodgers to Fresno (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed 1B Albert Pujols on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Jabari Blash and INF Jose Fernandez from Salt Lake (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Josh Lucas to Nashville (PCL). Selected the contract of LHP Jeremy Bleich from Nashville. Transferred RHP Andrew Triggs to the 60-day DL. Signed 3B Christopher Cruz; LHP Gerald Garcia; C Marcos Betancourt; OFs Brayan Buelvas and Ramon Martinez; SSs Ronny Santana, Jose Escorche and Nelson Beltran; and RHPs Richard Guasch, Robin Vasquez, Roberto Garza, Adriel Gonzalez, Luis Carrasco, Jose Gonzalez, Luis Martinez and Roger Rodriguez to minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed LHP James Paxton on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Nick Rumbelow and 2B Gordon Beckham to Tacoma (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Mike Morin from Tacoma. Recalled RHPs Casey Lawrence and Christian Bergman from Tacoma.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Marco Estrada on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Dwight Smith Jr. from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled OF Preston Tucker from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Luke Farrell to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated LHP Brian Duensing from the 10-day DL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Tanner Rainey to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Austin Brice from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Antonio Senzatela on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday. Recalled RHP Jeff Hoffman from Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Walker Buehler from the 10-day DL. Optioned switch-handed pitcher Pat Venditte to Oklahoma City (PCL). Announced the retirement of 2B Chase Utley at the end of this season.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Adrian Houser to Colorado Springs (PCL). Recalled RHP Brandon Woodruff from Colorado Springs.

NEW YORK METS — Assigned RHP Chris Beck outright to Las Vegas (PCL). Reinstated RHP Noah Syndergaard from the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP P.J. Conlon to Las Vegas.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Luis Garcia to Lehigh Valley (IL) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHPs John Brebbia and Luke Weaver to Memphis (PCL). Reinstated RHP Luke Gregerson and LHP Tyler Lyons from the 10-day DL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Joey Lucchesi to El Paso (PCL). Recalled C Raffy Lopez form El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Koda Glover to Potomac (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released OF Christoph Bono.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of LHP Joe Filomeno to the Seattle Mariners.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Dillon Sunnafrank.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released INF Graylin Derke.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released OF Dave Sappelt.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Jonathan Malo.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Danny Mateo.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Sold the contracts of RHP Patrick McGuff and OF Logan Taylor to the Cincinnati Reds. Signed 1B/3B Jacob Richardson and OF Daniel Spingola.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Traded LHP Braulio Torres-Perez to Windy City. Signed INF Graylin Derke and OF Harrison White.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Oriel Caicedo and RHP Logan Lombana.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed INFs Michael Baca and Gerald Bautista, OF James Davidson and LHP Miles Moeller.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed LHP Chris Chigas.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP James Carter and OF D.J. Oliver.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed RHP Luke DeVenney.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Colton Follett and C Daniel Herrera.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Traded G Jeremy Lin, a 2025 second-round draft pick and the right to swap 2023 second-round picks to Atlanta for the draft rights to G Isaia Cordinier and a protected 2020 second-round draft pick. Acquired Fs Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur, a 2019 first-round draft pick and a 2020 second-round draft pick from Denver for G Isaiah Whitehead.

DENVER NUGGETS — Waived G Isaiah Whitehead.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — RB DeMarco Murray announced his retirement.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released OT Kyle Meadows. Claimed G Ethan Cooper off waivers from the N.Y. Giants.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived/injured G Jeff Allen.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed CB Adonis Alexander.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Chase De Leo to a one-year, two-way contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed C Devin Shore to a two-year contract and LW Adam Mascherin to a three-year, entry-level contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Paul LaDue to a two-year contract and F Rasmus Kupari to a three-year, entry-level contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Agreed to terms with G Marc-Andre Fleury on a three-year contract extension.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Liam O’Brien to a one-year, two-way contract.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Named Jeff Pyle coach and general manager of hockey operations.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Tommy Panico to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned G Luis Lopez to Orange County SC (USL).

TENNIS

TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Suspended Robert Farah three months and fined him $5,000 for facilitating betting by promoting a gambling website on social media. The period of ineligibility is suspended if no further breaches occur within three months.

COLLEGE

EMMANEL (GA.) — Announced it has been accepted as a full NCAA Division II member.

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Named Shanon Hays softball coach and Shalee Cordell assistant softball coach.

ST. ANDREWS — Named Evan Smith men’s and women’s golf coach.

