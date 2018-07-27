Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM — Elected Arte Moreno to the board of directors.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Chris Volstad for assignment. Recalled RHP Thyago Vieira from Charlotte (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Tyler Danish from Charlotte.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Ryan Carpenter to Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Dayan Diaz to Inland Empire (Cal).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Aaron Judge on the 10-day DL. Recalled INF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Jordan Desgujin to a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated C Adam Moore for assignment. Selected the contract of C Michael Perez from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded LHP Cole Hamels and cash to the Chicago Cubs for RHPs Eddie Butler and Rollie Lacy and a player to be named.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired LHP Jonny Venters for $250,000 of international signing bonus pool allocation.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Alec Mills from Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Austin Brice to Louisville (IL). Designated LHP Kyle Crockett for assignment. Recalled RHP Keury Mella and LHP Wandy Peralta from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Assigned 2B Daniel Castro outright to Albuquerque (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Assigned 2B Ty Kelly outright to Las Vegas (PCL). Designated OF Matt den Dekker for assignment. Signed OF Austin Jackson to a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Drew Anderson to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled LHP Ranger Suarez from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Alex McRae from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Michael Feliz to Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Traded RHP Sam Tuivailala to Seattle for RHP Seth Elledge and assigned Elledge to Springfield (TL). Designated LHP Tyler Lyons and RHP Greg Holland for assignment. Placed LHP Brett Cecil on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Selected the contract of RHP Dakota Hudson from Memphis (PCL). Recalled RHP Daniel Poncedeleon and LHP Tyler Webb from Memphis and RHP Luke Weaver from Peoria (MWL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned 2B Kelby Tomlinson and LHP Ty Blach to Sacramento (PCL). Sent 2B Joe Panik to Sacramento for a rehab assignment.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded OF Dexter Kjerstad to Winnipeg for a player to be named. Signed OF Logan Moon.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Ryan Searle. Signed INF Zach Wilson.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released OF Alex Glenn.

United Shore Professional Baseball League

UTICA UNICORNS — Announced RHP Jake Mayer was signed by the Seattle Mariners.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DE Moubarek Djeri. Signed S Tre Boston to a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with OT Jake Matthews on a five-year contract extension.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Zaycoven Henderson and WR Blake Jackson.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with OT Taylor Lewan on a multi-year contract extension and TE Delanie Walker on a two-year contract extension.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed QB Colt McCoy to a contract extension through 2019.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Named Sam Kim video coordinator and Chad Drown trainer. Announced Edmonton Oilers goaltending development coach Sylvain Rodrigue will work for the team full-time.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired M Valentin Castellanos on loan from Club Atletico Torque (Primera Division-Uruguay).

COLLEGE

CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — Named Megan Zimlich conference officer for the 2018-19 academic year.

ALABAMA — Signed football coach Nick Saban to an eight-year contract through the 2025 season.

FLORIDA — Announced freshman CB Justin Watkins is leaving school and graduate DL Adam Shuler is transferring from West Virginia.

HAMPTON — Named Kevin Darcy women’s soccer coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Announced junior TB Antonio Williams will be eligible to play this season.

ST. NORBERT — Announced the resignation of baseball coach Tom Winske to accept an assistant coaching position at Central Michigan.

SAN FRANCISCO — Signed men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith to a multi-year contract extension.

TEXAS — Suspended LB Demarco Boyd.

