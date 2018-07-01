Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 1, 2018 1:02 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 26 18 .591
Lake Erie 25 19 .568 1
Joliet 24 20 .545 2
Schaumburg 23 20 .535
Traverse City 19 24 .442
Windy City 15 28 .349 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Illinois 22 18 .550
River City 24 20 .545
Evansville 23 20 .535 ½
Florence 20 23 .465
Normal 19 22 .463
Gateway 19 27 .413 6

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington 9, Schaumburg 6

Windy City 18, Traverse City 2

Southern Illinois 4, Gateway 3

Joliet 10, Lake Erie 3

River City 7, Evansville 6

Normal 2, Florence 1

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Windy City at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

