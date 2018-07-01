Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 1, 2018 9:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 27 18 .600
Lake Erie 25 20 .556 2
Joliet 25 20 .556 2
Schaumburg 23 21 .523
Traverse City 19 24 .442 7
Windy City 15 28 .349 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 25 20 .556
Southern Illinois 22 18 .550 ½
Evansville 23 21 .523
Florence 20 23 .465 4
Normal 19 22 .463 4
Gateway 19 27 .413

___

Sunday’s Games

Joliet 6, Lake Erie 4

River City 8, Evansville 2

Washington 4, Schaumburg 0

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City 4, Windy City 2

Florence at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington