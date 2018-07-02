Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 2, 2018
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 27 18 .600
Lake Erie 25 20 .556 2
Joliet 25 20 .556 2
Schaumburg 23 21 .523
Traverse City 20 24 .455
Windy City 15 29 .341 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Illinois 23 18 .561
River City 25 20 .556
Evansville 23 21 .523
Florence 21 23 .477
Normal 19 23 .452
Gateway 19 28 .404 7

Monday’s Games

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

