Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|27
|18
|.600
|—
|Lake Erie
|25
|20
|.556
|2
|Joliet
|25
|20
|.556
|2
|Schaumburg
|23
|21
|.523
|3½
|Traverse City
|20
|24
|.455
|6½
|Windy City
|16
|29
|.356
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Illinois
|23
|18
|.561
|—
|River City
|25
|20
|.556
|—
|Evansville
|23
|21
|.523
|1½
|Florence
|21
|23
|.477
|3½
|Normal
|19
|23
|.452
|4½
|Gateway
|19
|29
|.396
|7½
___
Evansville at Lake Erie, 6:04 p.m.
Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
