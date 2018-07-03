Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|Lake Erie
|25
|20
|.556
|1½
|Joliet
|25
|20
|.556
|1½
|Schaumburg
|23
|21
|.523
|3
|Traverse City
|20
|25
|.444
|6½
|Windy City
|16
|29
|.356
|10½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Illinois
|24
|18
|.571
|—
|River City
|25
|20
|.556
|½
|Evansville
|23
|21
|.523
|2
|Florence
|22
|23
|.489
|3½
|Normal
|19
|23
|.452
|5
|Gateway
|19
|29
|.396
|8
___
Florence 6, Washington 2
Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois 3, Traverse City 1
Evansville 5, Lake Erie 0
Schaumburg 3, River City 2
Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.