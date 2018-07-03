Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 27 19 .587 — Lake Erie 25 20 .556 1½ Joliet 25 20 .556 1½ Schaumburg 23 21 .523 3 Traverse City 20 25 .444 6½ Windy City 16 29 .356 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB Southern Illinois 24 18 .571 — River City 25 20 .556 ½ Evansville 23 21 .523 2 Florence 22 23 .489 3½ Normal 19 23 .452 5 Gateway 19 29 .396 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florence 6, Washington 2

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois 3, Traverse City 1

Advertisement

Evansville 5, Lake Erie 0

Schaumburg 3, River City 2

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.