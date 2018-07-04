Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 4, 2018 1:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 27 19 .587
Lake Erie 25 21 .543 2
Joliet 25 21 .543 2
Schaumburg 24 21 .533
Traverse City 20 25 .444
Windy City 16 30 .348 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Illinois 24 18 .571
River City 25 21 .543 1
Evansville 24 21 .533
Florence 22 23 .489
Normal 20 23 .465
Gateway 20 29 .408

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florence 6, Washington 2

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois 3, Traverse City 1

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Evansville 5, Lake Erie 0

Schaumburg 3, River City 2

Normal 3, Joliet 2

Gateway 12, Windy City 3

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington