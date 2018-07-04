Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 27 19 .587 — Lake Erie 25 21 .543 2 Joliet 25 21 .543 2 Schaumburg 24 21 .533 2½ Traverse City 20 25 .444 6½ Windy City 16 30 .348 11 West Division W L Pct. GB Southern Illinois 24 18 .571 — River City 25 21 .543 1 Evansville 24 21 .533 1½ Florence 22 23 .489 3½ Normal 20 23 .465 4½ Gateway 20 29 .408 7½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florence 6, Washington 2

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois 3, Traverse City 1

Advertisement

Evansville 5, Lake Erie 0

Schaumburg 3, River City 2

Normal 3, Joliet 2

Gateway 12, Windy City 3

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.