Frontier League

July 4, 2018 10:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 27 19 .587
Lake Erie 25 21 .543 2
Joliet 25 21 .543 2
Schaumburg 24 21 .533
Traverse City 20 25 .444
Windy City 16 30 .348 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Illinois 24 18 .571
River City 25 21 .543 1
Evansville 24 21 .533
Florence 22 23 .489
Normal 20 23 .465
Gateway 20 29 .408

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Traverse City 2, Southern Illinois 1

Normal at Joliet, ppd.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Normal at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

