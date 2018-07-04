Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|Lake Erie
|25
|21
|.543
|2
|Joliet
|25
|21
|.543
|2
|Schaumburg
|24
|21
|.533
|2½
|Traverse City
|21
|25
|.457
|6
|Windy City
|16
|30
|.348
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Illinois
|24
|19
|.558
|—
|River City
|25
|21
|.543
|½
|Evansville
|24
|21
|.533
|1
|Florence
|22
|23
|.489
|3
|Normal
|20
|23
|.465
|4
|Gateway
|20
|29
|.408
|7
___
Florence 9, Washington 8
Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
River City 2, Schaumburg 0
Traverse City 2, Southern Illinois 1
Normal at Joliet, ppd.
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Normal at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.