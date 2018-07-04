Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 27 20 .574 — Joliet 25 21 .543 1½ Lake Erie 25 22 .532 2 Schaumburg 24 22 .522 2½ Traverse City 21 25 .457 5½ Windy City 16 31 .340 11 West Division W L Pct. GB Southern Illinois 24 19 .558 — River City 26 21 .553 — Evansville 25 21 .543 ½ Florence 23 23 .500 2½ Normal 20 23 .465 4 Gateway 21 29 .420 6½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florence 9, Washington 8

Evansville 7, Lake Erie 4

River City 2, Schaumburg 0

Traverse City 2, Southern Illinois 1

Gateway 5, Windy City 4

Normal at Joliet, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Normal at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

