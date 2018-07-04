Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 4, 2018 11:32 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 27 20 .574
Joliet 25 21 .543
Lake Erie 25 22 .532 2
Schaumburg 24 22 .522
Traverse City 21 25 .457
Windy City 16 31 .340 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Illinois 24 19 .558
River City 26 21 .553
Evansville 25 21 .543 ½
Florence 23 23 .500
Normal 20 23 .465 4
Gateway 21 29 .420

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florence 9, Washington 8

Evansville 7, Lake Erie 4

River City 2, Schaumburg 0

Traverse City 2, Southern Illinois 1

Gateway 5, Windy City 4

Normal at Joliet, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Normal at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

