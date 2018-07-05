Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|28
|20
|.583
|—
|Joliet
|26
|21
|.553
|1½
|Lake Erie
|25
|22
|.532
|2½
|Schaumburg
|24
|22
|.522
|3
|Traverse City
|21
|25
|.457
|6
|Windy City
|16
|31
|.340
|11½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Illinois
|24
|19
|.558
|—
|River City
|26
|21
|.553
|—
|Evansville
|25
|21
|.543
|½
|Florence
|23
|24
|.489
|3
|Normal
|20
|24
|.455
|4½
|Gateway
|21
|29
|.420
|6½
Normal at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.
Washington 12, Florence 4
Evansville at Lake Erie, ppd.
Traverse City 5, Southern Illinois 1
River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
