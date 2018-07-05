Listen Live Sports

...

Frontier League

July 5, 2018 10:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 28 20 .583
Joliet 26 21 .553
Lake Erie 25 22 .532
Schaumburg 24 22 .522 3
Traverse City 22 25 .468
Windy City 16 31 .340 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 26 21 .553
Southern Illinois 24 20 .545 ½
Evansville 25 21 .543 ½
Florence 23 24 .489 3
Normal 20 24 .455
Gateway 21 29 .420

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 12, Florence 4

Evansville at Lake Erie, ppd.

Traverse City 5, Southern Illinois 1

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

