Frontier League

July 6, 2018 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 28 20 .583
Joliet 27 21 .563 1
Lake Erie 25 22 .532
Schaumburg 25 22 .532
Traverse City 22 25 .468
Windy City 16 31 .340 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Illinois 24 20 .545
Evansville 25 21 .543
River City 26 22 .542
Florence 23 24 .489
Normal 20 25 .444
Gateway 21 29 .420 6

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 12, Florence 4

Evansville at Lake Erie, ppd.

Traverse City 5, Southern Illinois 1

Schaumburg 15, River City 5

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet 1, Normal 0

Friday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

