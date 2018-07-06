Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 28 20 .583 — Joliet 27 21 .563 1 Lake Erie 25 22 .532 2½ Schaumburg 25 22 .532 2½ Traverse City 22 25 .468 5½ Windy City 16 31 .340 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB Southern Illinois 24 20 .545 — Evansville 25 21 .543 — River City 26 22 .542 — Florence 23 24 .489 2½ Normal 20 25 .444 4½ Gateway 21 29 .420 6

___

Friday’s Games

Evansville 4, Washington 0

Gateway 5, Traverse City 2

Florence 4, Lake Erie 0

River City 7, Joliet 4

Schaumburg at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 4:35 p.m.

Gateway at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

