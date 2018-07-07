Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 7, 2018 1:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 28 21 .571
Joliet 27 22 .551 1
Lake Erie 25 23 .521
Schaumburg 25 23 .521
Traverse City 22 26 .458
Windy City 17 31 .354 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 26 21 .553
River City 27 22 .551
Southern Illinois 24 21 .533 1
Florence 24 24 .500
Normal 21 25 .457
Gateway 22 29 .431 6

___

Friday’s Games

Evansville 4, Washington 0

Gateway 5, Traverse City 2

Florence 4, Lake Erie 0

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

River City 7, Joliet 4

Normal 6, Schaumburg 5

Windy City 13, Southern Illinois 5

Saturday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 4:35 p.m.

Gateway at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington