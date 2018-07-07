Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 7, 2018 10:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 28 21 .571
Joliet 27 22 .551 1
Schaumburg 25 23 .521
Lake Erie 25 24 .510 3
Traverse City 23 26 .469 5
Windy City 17 31 .354 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 26 21 .553
River City 27 22 .551
Southern Illinois 24 21 .533 1
Florence 25 24 .510 2
Normal 21 25 .457
Gateway 22 30 .423

___

Saturday’s Games

Florence 1, Lake Erie 0

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Washington 8, Evansville 3

Traverse City 1, Gateway 0

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 4:35 p.m.

Gateway at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

