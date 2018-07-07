Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 28 21 .571 — Joliet 27 22 .551 1 Schaumburg 25 23 .521 2½ Lake Erie 25 24 .510 3 Traverse City 23 26 .469 5 Windy City 17 31 .354 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB Evansville 26 21 .553 — River City 27 22 .551 — Southern Illinois 24 21 .533 1 Florence 25 24 .510 2 Normal 21 25 .457 4½ Gateway 22 30 .423 6½

___

Saturday’s Games

Florence 1, Lake Erie 0

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Washington 8, Evansville 3

Advertisement

Traverse City 1, Gateway 0

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 4:35 p.m.

Gateway at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.