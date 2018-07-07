Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 29 21 .580 — Joliet 27 23 .540 2 Schaumburg 26 23 .531 2½ Lake Erie 25 24 .510 3½ Traverse City 23 26 .469 5½ Windy City 17 31 .354 11 West Division W L Pct. GB River City 28 22 .560 — Evansville 26 22 .542 1 Southern Illinois 24 21 .533 1½ Florence 25 24 .510 2½ Normal 21 26 .447 5½ Gateway 22 30 .423 7

___

Saturday’s Games

Florence 1, Lake Erie 0

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Washington 8, Evansville 3

Traverse City 1, Gateway 0

River City 6, Joliet 4

Schaumburg 6, Normal 2

Sunday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 4:35 p.m.

Gateway at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

