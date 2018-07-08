Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|29
|21
|.580
|—
|Joliet
|27
|23
|.540
|2
|Schaumburg
|26
|23
|.531
|2½
|Lake Erie
|25
|24
|.510
|3½
|Traverse City
|23
|26
|.469
|5½
|Windy City
|17
|31
|.354
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|28
|22
|.560
|—
|Evansville
|26
|22
|.542
|1
|Southern Illinois
|24
|21
|.533
|1½
|Florence
|25
|24
|.510
|2½
|Normal
|21
|26
|.447
|5½
|Gateway
|22
|30
|.423
|7
___
Florence at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Windy City at Southern Illinois, 4:35 p.m.
Gateway at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
