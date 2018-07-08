Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|Joliet
|27
|23
|.540
|2½
|Schaumburg
|26
|23
|.531
|3
|Lake Erie
|26
|24
|.520
|3½
|Traverse City
|24
|26
|.480
|5½
|Windy City
|18
|31
|.367
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|28
|22
|.560
|—
|Evansville
|26
|23
|.531
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|24
|22
|.522
|2
|Florence
|25
|25
|.500
|3
|Normal
|21
|26
|.447
|5½
|Gateway
|22
|31
|.415
|7½
___
Lake Erie 8, Florence 7
Windy City 6, Southern Illinois 1
Evansville at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Traverse City 8, Gateway 7
Washington 8, Evansville 4
Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
