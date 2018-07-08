Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 8, 2018 9:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 30 21 .588
Joliet 27 23 .540
Schaumburg 26 23 .531 3
Lake Erie 26 24 .520
Traverse City 24 26 .480
Windy City 18 31 .367 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 28 22 .560
Evansville 26 23 .531
Southern Illinois 24 22 .522 2
Florence 25 25 .500 3
Normal 21 26 .447
Gateway 22 31 .415

___

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie 8, Florence 7

Windy City 6, Southern Illinois 1

Evansville at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Traverse City 8, Gateway 7

Washington 8, Evansville 4

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

