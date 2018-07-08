Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 30 21 .588 — Joliet 27 23 .540 2½ Schaumburg 26 23 .531 3 Lake Erie 26 24 .520 3½ Traverse City 24 26 .480 5½ Windy City 18 31 .367 11 West Division W L Pct. GB River City 28 22 .560 — Evansville 26 23 .531 1½ Southern Illinois 24 22 .522 2 Florence 25 25 .500 3 Normal 21 26 .447 5½ Gateway 22 31 .415 7½

___

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie 8, Florence 7

Windy City 6, Southern Illinois 1

Evansville at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Traverse City 8, Gateway 7

Washington 8, Evansville 4

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

