Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|Joliet
|27
|24
|.529
|3
|Lake Erie
|26
|24
|.520
|3½
|Schaumburg
|26
|24
|.520
|3½
|Traverse City
|24
|26
|.480
|5½
|Windy City
|19
|31
|.380
|10½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|29
|22
|.569
|—
|Evansville
|26
|23
|.531
|2
|Southern Illinois
|24
|23
|.511
|3
|Florence
|25
|25
|.500
|3½
|Normal
|22
|26
|.458
|5½
|Gateway
|22
|31
|.415
|8
___
No games scheduled
Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
