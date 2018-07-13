Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 30 21 .588 — Joliet 27 24 .529 3 Lake Erie 26 24 .520 3½ Schaumburg 26 24 .520 3½ Traverse City 24 26 .480 5½ Windy City 19 31 .380 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 29 22 .569 — Evansville 26 23 .531 2 Southern Illinois 24 23 .511 3 Florence 25 25 .500 3½ Normal 22 26 .458 5½ Gateway 22 31 .415 8

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie 8, Washington 2

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

