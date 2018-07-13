Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 13, 2018 10:02 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 30 21 .588
Joliet 27 24 .529 3
Lake Erie 26 24 .520
Schaumburg 26 24 .520
Traverse City 24 26 .480
Windy City 19 31 .380 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 29 22 .569
Evansville 26 23 .531 2
Southern Illinois 24 23 .511 3
Florence 25 25 .500
Normal 22 26 .458
Gateway 22 31 .415 8

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie 8, Washington 2

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

