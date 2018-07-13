Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|30
|22
|.577
|—
|Joliet
|28
|24
|.538
|2
|Lake Erie
|27
|24
|.529
|2½
|Schaumburg
|27
|24
|.529
|2½
|Traverse City
|24
|27
|.471
|5½
|Windy City
|19
|32
|.373
|10½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|30
|22
|.577
|—
|Evansville
|26
|24
|.520
|3
|Florence
|26
|25
|.510
|3½
|Southern Illinois
|24
|24
|.500
|4
|Normal
|23
|26
|.469
|5½
|Gateway
|22
|32
|.407
|9
___
Lake Erie 8, Washington 2
Schaumburg 7, Traverse City 2
Florence 11, Southern Illinois 7
Normal 1, Evansville 0
Joliet 3, Windy City 2
River City 8, Gateway 2
Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Florence, 5:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.
Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.