Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 30 22 .577 — Joliet 28 24 .538 2 Lake Erie 27 24 .529 2½ Schaumburg 27 24 .529 2½ Traverse City 24 27 .471 5½ Windy City 19 32 .373 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 30 22 .577 — Evansville 26 24 .520 3 Florence 26 25 .510 3½ Southern Illinois 24 24 .500 4 Normal 23 26 .469 5½ Gateway 22 32 .407 9

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

