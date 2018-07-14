Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 14, 2018 10:02 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 30 22 .577
Joliet 28 24 .538 2
Lake Erie 27 24 .529
Schaumburg 27 24 .529
Traverse City 24 27 .471
Windy City 19 32 .373 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 30 22 .577
Evansville 26 24 .520 3
Florence 26 25 .510
Southern Illinois 24 24 .500 4
Normal 23 26 .469
Gateway 22 32 .407 9

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois 12, Florence 9

Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City 11, Schaumburg 3

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Gateway, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

