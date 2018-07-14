Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 30 22 .577 — Joliet 28 24 .538 2 Lake Erie 27 24 .529 2½ Schaumburg 27 25 .519 3 Traverse City 25 27 .481 5 Windy City 19 32 .373 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 30 22 .577 — Evansville 26 24 .520 3 Southern Illinois 25 24 .510 3½ Florence 26 26 .500 4 Normal 23 26 .469 5½ Gateway 22 32 .407 9

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois 12, Florence 9

Joliet 6, Windy City 5

Traverse City 11, Schaumburg 3

Lake Erie 6, Washington 2

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Gateway, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

