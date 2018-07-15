Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 30 23 .566 — Joliet 29 24 .547 1 Lake Erie 28 24 .538 1½ Schaumburg 27 25 .519 2½ Traverse City 25 27 .481 4½ Windy City 19 33 .365 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 30 22 .577 — Evansville 26 25 .510 3½ Southern Illinois 25 24 .510 3½ Florence 26 26 .500 4 Normal 24 26 .480 5 Gateway 22 32 .407 9

___

Sunday’s Games

Normal 6, Evansville 5

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 5:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

