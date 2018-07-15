Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|30
|23
|.566
|—
|Joliet
|29
|24
|.547
|1
|Lake Erie
|28
|24
|.538
|1½
|Schaumburg
|27
|25
|.519
|2½
|Traverse City
|25
|27
|.481
|4½
|Windy City
|19
|33
|.365
|10½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|30
|22
|.577
|—
|Evansville
|26
|25
|.510
|3½
|Southern Illinois
|25
|24
|.510
|3½
|Florence
|26
|26
|.500
|4
|Normal
|24
|26
|.480
|5
|Gateway
|22
|32
|.407
|9
___
Normal 6, Evansville 5
Schaumburg at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 5:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.
Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
