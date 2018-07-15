Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 15, 2018 9:02 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 30 23 .566
Joliet 29 24 .547 1
Lake Erie 28 24 .538
Schaumburg 27 26 .509 3
Traverse City 26 27 .491 4
Windy City 19 33 .365 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 30 23 .566
Evansville 26 25 .510 3
Southern Illinois 25 24 .510 3
Florence 26 26 .500
Normal 24 26 .480
Gateway 23 32 .418 8

Sunday’s Games

Normal 6, Evansville 5

Traverse City 4, Schaumburg 3

Gateway 5, River City 3

Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Florence 14, Southern Illinois 2

Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

