Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|30
|24
|.556
|—
|Lake Erie
|29
|24
|.547
|½
|Joliet
|29
|24
|.547
|½
|Schaumburg
|27
|26
|.509
|2½
|Traverse City
|26
|27
|.491
|3½
|Windy City
|19
|33
|.365
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|30
|23
|.566
|—
|Florence
|27
|26
|.509
|3
|Evansville
|26
|26
|.500
|3½
|Southern Illinois
|25
|25
|.500
|3½
|Normal
|25
|26
|.490
|4
|Gateway
|23
|32
|.418
|8
___
Normal 6, Evansville 5
Traverse City 4, Schaumburg 3
Gateway 5, River City 3
Lake Erie 6, Washington 5
Joliet 4, Windy City 2
Florence 14, Southern Illinois 2
Normal 5, Evansville 0
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
