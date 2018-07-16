Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 30 24 .556 — Washington 30 24 .556 — Lake Erie 29 24 .547 ½ Schaumburg 27 26 .509 2½ Traverse City 26 27 .491 3½ Windy City 19 34 .358 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 30 24 .556 — Florence 27 26 .509 2½ Evansville 26 26 .500 3 Southern Illinois 25 25 .500 3 Normal 25 26 .490 3½ Gateway 24 32 .429 7

___

Sunday’s Games

Normal 6, Evansville 5

Traverse City 4, Schaumburg 3

Gateway 5, River City 3

Lake Erie 6, Washington 5

Joliet 4, Windy City 2

Florence 14, Southern Illinois 2

Normal 5, Evansville 0

Gateway 4, River City 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

