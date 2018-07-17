Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 17, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 30 23 .566
Joliet 30 24 .556 ½
Lake Erie 28 24 .538
Schaumburg 27 26 .509 3
Traverse City 26 27 .491 4
Windy City 19 34 .358 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 30 24 .556
Florence 27 26 .509
Evansville 26 26 .500 3
Southern Illinois 25 25 .500 3
Normal 25 26 .490
Gateway 24 32 .429 7

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Traverse City at Florence, 10:35 a.m.

River City at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

