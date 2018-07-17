Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 30 23 .566 — Joliet 30 24 .556 ½ Lake Erie 28 24 .538 1½ Schaumburg 27 26 .509 3 Traverse City 26 27 .491 4 Windy City 19 34 .358 11 West Division W L Pct. GB River City 30 24 .556 — Florence 27 26 .509 2½ Evansville 26 26 .500 3 Southern Illinois 25 25 .500 3 Normal 25 26 .490 3½ Gateway 24 32 .429 7

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Traverse City at Florence, 10:35 a.m.

River City at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.