Frontier League

July 17, 2018 9:24 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 30 24 .556
Joliet 30 24 .556
Lake Erie 29 25 .537 1
Schaumburg 27 26 .509
Traverse City 27 27 .500 3
Windy City 19 34 .358 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 30 24 .556
Evansville 27 26 .509
Florence 27 27 .500 3
Southern Illinois 25 25 .500 3
Normal 25 26 .490
Gateway 24 32 .429 7

Tuesday’s Games

Traverse City 5, Florence 4

Evansville 7, Lake Erie 1

Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Traverse City at Florence, 10:35 a.m.

River City at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

