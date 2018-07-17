Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|30
|24
|.556
|—
|Joliet
|30
|24
|.556
|—
|Lake Erie
|29
|25
|.537
|1
|Schaumburg
|27
|26
|.509
|2½
|Traverse City
|27
|27
|.500
|3
|Windy City
|19
|34
|.358
|10½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|30
|24
|.556
|—
|Evansville
|27
|26
|.509
|2½
|Florence
|27
|27
|.500
|3
|Southern Illinois
|25
|25
|.500
|3
|Normal
|25
|26
|.490
|3½
|Gateway
|24
|32
|.429
|7
___
Traverse City 5, Florence 4
Evansville 7, Lake Erie 1
Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Florence, 10:35 a.m.
River City at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.
Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
